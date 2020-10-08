Report: Titans-Bills Week 5 game rescheduled for Tuesday

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources. Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020





The Week 5 contest between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium has been rescheduled, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, October 13 at 6 p.m. EDT as long as there are no more positives COVID-19 tests from the Titans. Also, the Bills’ Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been rescheduled from next Thursday to next Sunday as long as the Titans-Bills game is actually played.

The tricky part here is the Titans being able to avoid new positive cases from here on out. Tennessee has had at least one new case in eight of the past 10 days, including three new cases in each of the past two days.

It remains to be seen what the league will do if the Titans do indeed get more positive cases from here until Tuesday.

Will the NFL force the Titans to forfeit this game, or will the league create a Week 18 in order to be able to reschedule it once again with the Titans having already had their bye?

Hopefully Tennessee doesn’t get anymore positives and we don’t have to find out the answer. We’ll find out the results of Thursday’s round of testing early Friday morning.