Reports: Titans-Bills, Patriots-Broncos postponed due to coronavirus tests

Reports: Titans-Bills, Patriots-Broncos postponed due to COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the NFL continues to deal with positive COVID-19 tests across different teams, two Week 5 games set for Sunday have been postponed.

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills game has been moved to Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, while the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos game is being moved to early Monday night, Broncos reporter Mike Klis reported. Both the Titans and Patriots had games postponed in Week 4.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources.



Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

Broncos have been informed their game against New England will be moved from Sunday to Monday night per source. It will be early Monday night game. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 8, 2020

For the Titans-Bills games, there is still no guarantee that the game is played on its new date due to the outbreak within the Titans organization.

What began with a few positive tests on Sept. 24 has transformed into over 20 members of the organization testing positive for COVID-19. Their Week 4 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until later in the season, forcing schedule changes that impacted the Baltimore Ravens as well.

Reports have recently surfaced showing the Titans holding team workouts at high school fields even after the organization was advised to stay away from the facility and not hold group gatherings. With positive tests still coming in, it has some believing that forfeits should be on the table.

The Bills were scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night in Week 6, but that game is now being moved to Sunday, Schefter reported. That is unless Buffalo's Week 5 game against the Titans is postponed, in which case their matchup with the Chiefs will remain on Thursday.

Also, the Bills-Chiefs game is being switched from next Thursday to next Sunday, but reverts back if there are more positive tests in Tennessee, per source.



NFL also gets away from next Thursday’s scheduled presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/LBIJk8u4QV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

The Patriots and Broncos matchup is being delayed due to New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore testing positive for COVID-19. The Patriots had their Week 4 game against the Chiefs moved from Sunday to Monday after Cam Newton tested positive for the virus. All other tests had come back negative, and so Gilmore played on Monday.

It seems as if the NFL is now reaching a breaking point in the 2020 season. After three relatively smooth weeks of play to open up the campaign, the last week-plus has been filled with numerous problems. More positives and potential outbreaks will continue to push back other games and create scheduling nightmares.

So far, the league has found a way to work around it, but that may not last forever.