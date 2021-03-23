Report: Titans among teams with interest in Sammy Watkins

The Tennessee Titans finally added a receiver in free agency on Monday after agreeing to terms with Josh Reynolds, but it appears general manager Jon Robinson is not done trying to bring in more help.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are one of four teams that have interest in Sammy Watkins, who has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watkins is expected to have a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, and then the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. The other team Schefter mentions is the Houston Texans.

Even after signing Reynolds, the Titans still have a need at the position, as there isn’t much depth beyond he and No. 1 wide receiver, A.J. Brown.

Free-agent WR Sammy Watkins is scheduled to visit the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday after Tuesday’s trip to Baltimore with the Ravens, per sources. Watkins also has drawn some interest from the Titans and Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2021

While Watkins has injury concerns, he would be a great depth option for Tennessee behind Brown, and the 27-year-old could even emerge as the team’s No. 2 receiver if all goes well.

No matter who else the Titans bring in via free agency, we expect them to target a wide receiver early on in the 2021 NFL draft, also.

Related

Titans GM Jon Robinson talks Dupree, Jenkins, Autry signings Tennessee Titans agree to terms with OLB Ola Adeniyi Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Josh Reynolds

List