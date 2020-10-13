Report: Titans’ AJ Brown, Taylor Lewan to play vs. Bills

The Tennessee Titans have some positive roster updates ahead of their Week 5 game on Tuesday against the Buffalo Bills.

While the Titans have numerous players on the team’s reserve/ COVID list due to the coronavirus outbreak in their locker room recently, they also had a few players just plain old injured.

On the Titans’ final injury report released on Saturday, wide receiver AJ Brown and offensive lineman Taylor Lewan were both listed as questionable. But according to Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky, both players will suit up against the Bills.

Brown, Tennessee’s No. 1 wide receiver, had a bone bruise in his knee, while Lewan, the Titans’ starting left tackle, had been dealing with a shoulder issue.

Related