Report: Titans agree to terms with ex-Eagles OT Andre Dillard

#Titans have agreed to terms with former #Eagles T Andre Dillard, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Former first-rounder gets a chance to play in Tennessee. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly made an addition to their offensive line, as the team has agreed to terms with offensive tackle Andre Dillard.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who did not reveal the terms of the deal. Of course, the agreed upon deal cannot become official until March 15.

The signing marks the first outside player the Titans have brought in during the early stage of free agency. Tennessee had been completely quiet up until this point, much to my chagrin.

Nevertheless, Dillard joins a Titans team in desperate need of offensive line help, with Tennessee needing to replace up to four 2023 starters in 2023.

Dillard was a 2019 first-round pick of the Eagles and has appeared in 43 games over three seasons, and he also missed an entire season in 2020 because of a torn ACL.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire