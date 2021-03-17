Report: Titans agree to one-year deal with Anthony Firkser

After tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a deal with the Patriots, the Titans are keeping a restricted free agent at the position in the fold.

According to Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com, Tennessee has agreed to a one-year deal with Anthony Firkser in lieu of a restricted free agent tender.

Firkser entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2017 and spent time with the Jets and Chiefs before signing with the Titans in 2018.

In the last three seasons, Firkser has played a reserve role on Tennessee’s offense while also taking significant special teams snaps. In 2020, he caught 39 passes for 387 yards with a touchdown.

Overall, Firkser’s recorded 72 receptions for 816 yards with three TDs.

