Report: Titans acquiring K Nick Folk in trade with Patriots

Mike Moraitis

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have their next kicker, as the team has struck a deal with the New England Patriots for veteran kicker Nick Folk.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Folk is heading to Nashville and will be the latest kicker to try their hand (or foot) at the Titans’ starting job. Details of the trade were not immediately revealed.

We’ll update this article once more information is known.

