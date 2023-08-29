Report: Titans acquiring K Nick Folk in trade with Patriots
Another kicker trade(!): The #Patriots are trading Nick Folk to the #Titans, sources say.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023
The Tennessee Titans reportedly have their next kicker, as the team has struck a deal with the New England Patriots for veteran kicker Nick Folk.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Folk is heading to Nashville and will be the latest kicker to try their hand (or foot) at the Titans’ starting job. Details of the trade were not immediately revealed.
