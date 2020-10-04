Report: Titans get 2 more positive COVID-19 test results on Sunday

One more player and one more personnel tested positive in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020





The Tennessee Titans received two more positive COVID-19 test results on Sunday from one player and one personnel member, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

That brings the total number of positive tests for the Titans this week to 18, with nine players and nine personnel members in total testing positive for the virus.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds that the Titans must have consecutive days of negative results before they can re-open their facility.

