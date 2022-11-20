Report: Timeline for Patriots' Christian Barmore revealed after knee injury

Report: Here's when Christian Barmore could return from knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots placed Christian Barmore on injured reserve Friday, but it may not be the last we see of the star defensive tackle this season.

Barmore has been battling knee inflammation "for weeks" but doesn't need surgery, and the Patriots believe he could return to action in four weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Players placed on injured reserve are required to miss a minimum of four weeks, so this would be the best-case scenario for Barmore if he's able to come back for New England's Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders or its Week 16 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots will still feel Barmore's loss over the next month, however. The Alabama product was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2021 and arguably is the team's top interior pass rusher.

New England will need fellow nose tackle Davon Godchaux to step up in Barmore's absence beginning this Sunday against the New York Jets, while Carl Davis could see more playing time as well.