Report: Timberwolves prospective owners submitted budget with Wolves below luxury tax next season

According to a report from ESPN, Timberwolves’ prospective owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez submitted a budget projection that had Minnesota’s roster below the luxury-tax line next season.

In documents reportedly shared with current majority owner Glen Taylor, the NBA and a private equity firm, the budget projection for the 2024-25 roster was $171 million — one million below the current luxury-tax threshold. Minnesota is currently slated to be well into the luxury tax next season with one of the highest payrolls in the NBA, and getting below that number would require a roster overhaul of sorts. A trade of, say, Karl-Anthony Towns into another team’s cap space could get Minnesota under the tax line.

Teams that are over the luxury tax line pay in, while teams below it receive funds.

That doesn’t guarantee that was Rodriguez and Lore’s plan to get below that line. But it at least suggests it was one potential route considered for the upcoming offseason. The two had previously suggested a willingness to go into the tax.

Taylor has paid the luxury tax on multiple occasions in the past. He said the sale was off at the end of last month after alleging Lore and Rodriguez breached the contract after failing to make their final $600 million payment in time, while Lore and Rodriguez — current minority owners — said they had the money and have honored the terms of the contract.

The dispute is set to go to mediation in the coming weeks before potentially heading to arbitration. Last month, Taylor said the following to the Pioneer Press:

“I think we’ll have the challenge of keeping this team together, because we have a lot of really good, high-paid players, and that’s going to be a challenge,” Taylor said. “I think the arena is a long-term, big plan, and you’d have to get people on it. So I still have all the same … opportunities you look at either way in the future, and I’ve always been willing to take on the opportunities.”

