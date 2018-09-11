Report: Timberwolves work out Monta Ellis

Jamal Crawford opted out, leaving the Timberwolves short a high-usage guard who creates inefficient shots for himself and is a defensive liability.

Could Monta Ellis fill the role?

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Wolves continue to do due diligence on available vets even after locking up Deng. Monta Ellis, Brandon Paul and Brandon Rush among those to work out, @ShamsCharania and I hear. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 10, 2018





Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN:

#Twolves had more free agent workouts today, I hear. Brandon Paul, former Wolf Brandon Rush, and Darius Johnson-Odom were in. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 10, 2018





Ellis is the big name here after posting big scoring numbers with the Warriors before Stephen Curry became a star. But Ellis fell out of the league last season, and he looked about done with the Pacers before that.

Maybe Ellis could help a team with a low-scoring bench. In Indiana, he at least showed an ability to create decent 2-pointers. That’s inefficient overall, but some teams regularly play lineups that are even less efficient at times.

But the Timberwolves would be better served by putting the ball in the hands of Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jeff Teague and even Andrew Wiggins. Stagger those starters and look for reserves who’d be more effective in limited roles.