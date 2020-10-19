Report: Timberwolves ‘high’ on Obi Toppin ahead of the NBA Draft
Former Dayton forward Obi Toppin has emerged as one of the most well-liked prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft and has a number of teams interested in his services. Including the Timberwolves, who hold the Nos. 1, 17 and 33 picks on Nov. 18. The Timberwolves are reportedly high on Toppin given his offensive versatility and ability to stretch the floor, according to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report. Despite the reported interest, it remains to be seen if the Timberwolves will take him No. 1 or trade down