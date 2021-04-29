Report: Tim Tebow requests tight end tryout with Jacksonville Jaguars

Breaking News:

NBCSNW Staff
·1 min read
Report: Tim Tebow requests TE tryout with Jacksonville Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Tim Tebow could be making a return to football with his old head coach Urban Meyer. Tebow reportedly reached out to the Jacksonville Jaguars to request a tryout at the tight end position. 

Tebow last played in a regular-season game in 2012. The former 2010 first-round pick spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos and one season with the New York Jets, before failing to make the 53-man rosters of the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. 

Though Tebow recently worked out with Jaguars’ tight end coach Tyler Bowen, no decision has been made.

