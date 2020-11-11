Report: Tim Duncan stepping down as Spurs assistant coach

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach and franchise icon Tim Duncan is stepping down from Gregg Popovich’s staff, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reports.

According to the report, the Spurs always anticipated Duncan’s stint as an assistant to last for one year. He’s expected to continue with a player-development role with the team that he held before officially joining the bench last season, according to Stein.

That role is presumably a less considerable grind than the day-to-day role of a full-time NBA assistant coach.

Tim Duncan spent a single season on Gregg Popovich's coaching staff. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Duncan’s legacy in San Antonio

Duncan played his entire 19-season NBA career with the Spurs, winning five championships and two league MVP awards while earning 15 All-Star nods. He was scheduled to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year alongside Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the ceremony to be postponed until 2021.

It’s not clear how the Spurs plan to move forward with the coaching absence created by Duncan’s departure.

