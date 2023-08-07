Report: Tim Anderson suspended 6 games, José Ramírez 3 for White Sox-Guardians brawl

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has been suspended three games for instigating a brawl between the two teams on Saturday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.

MLB also handed one-game suspensions to Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and coach Mike Sarbaugh and to White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, per the report.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

The brawl took place during the sixth inning of Chicago's 7-4 win, when Ramírez hit a double off of White Sox starter Michael Kopech and slid into second head-first between Anderson's legs as Anderson covered the base. Ramírez's head made contact with Anderson's groin during the slide, and the two exchanged words as Ramírez stood up. Then chaos ensued.

Tom Hamilton's call of the Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson fight on Cleveland radio is the stuff of legend.



"DOWN GOES ANDERSON! DOWN GOES ANDERSON!" pic.twitter.com/ZXSUW4eE0V — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 6, 2023

Ramírez pointed his finger into Anderson's face, and Anderson shoved Ramírez in the chest. They both then squared up before Anderson threw the first punch. He missed. Ramírez's counter did not. Ramírez caught Anderson squarely in the face with a right hook that knocked the White Sox shortstop to the ground.

Jose Ramirez knocked down Tim Anderson with a vicious right hand pic.twitter.com/ifNmueoknk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 6, 2023

Benches cleared during the fracas, and the primary combatants were separated after Ramírez knocked Anderson to the ground. But it wasn't over. Players from both teams continued to go after one another near the pitcher's mound before the mass of angry players migrated past the first-base line.

José Ramírez and Tim Anderson squared up and ignited a brawl on Saturday. (AP/Sue Ogrocki)

Sarbaugh can be seen going after Grifol near the baseline, reigniting the fisticuffs after things started to calm down. Anderson, who had left the field by this point, tried to rejoin the fray before being restrained by teammate Andrew Vaughn and pulled back into the dugout. Clase, meanwhile, had to be restrained by Guardians teammates as the situation finally deescalated.

Punches were just thrown between Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez and then absolute madness broke out in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Tje1l3wwwv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 6, 2023

Anderson, Ramírez, Clase, Francona, Sarbaugh and Grifol were all ejected from the game. Now they're all slated to miss some more time.