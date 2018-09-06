Report: Tigers Broadcasters Engaged in 'Physical Altercation' After Disagreement Over a Chair

Fox Sports Detroit broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen engaged in a "physical altercation" on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Katie Strang.

Per Strang's report, the Tigers' play-by-play man and analyst had "simmering tension" prior to the altercation, battling over differing broadcast styles for an extended period. That tension came to a head following the Tigers' win over the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday night, when the alleged altercation occurred.

Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson filled in for the pair during the Tigers' pregame show on Wednesday night while Impemba and Allen returned to Detroit, reportedly via separate travel arrangements.

Neither broadcaster has commented on the report as of Thursday morning.

Fox Sports Detroit has decided not to schedule Impemba and Allen for any future Tigers telecasts this season according to the station, per Anthony Fenech of Free Press Sports.

WDIV in Detroit reports the altercation started because of a disagreement over a chair in the broadcast booth. They add that Impemba had left the booth at one point, and then Allen followed and allegedly proceeded to assault his broadcast partner from behind and choke him.

Impemba and Allen have been together for 17 years on Tigers' broadcasts. Discipline for the incident has not been announced by Fox Sports.