Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and other PGA Tour stars are about to be paid handsomely for their loyalty

Top PGA Tour players are about to be compensated for their loyalty, according to a Wednesday report published by The Telegraph.

Tiger Woods is set to receive $100 million, Rory McIlroy $50 million and Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas $30 million each. In all, $750 million will go to the top 36 players based on a formula that calculates their impact on the game – career success, popularity. Nearly 200 players will be paid for sticking with the Tour.

These payments will be dolled out over the next eight years, meaning the players will have to stay loyal to the Tour during that time. Going forward, the Tour expects to give out $100 million annually to its players.

McIlroy was asked about the payouts Wednesday ahead of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. His answer was tongue-in-cheek.

Well I think that sums it up pic.twitter.com/LymvM5nr1l — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek