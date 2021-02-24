Report: Tiger Woods was driving to meet Drew Brees before car accident

ESPN’s Shelley Smith reports that pro golf living legend Tiger Woods was headed for a meeting with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Los Angeles Chargers passer Justin Herbert before his tragic car crash on Tuesday, with the trio planning to play a round of golf before participating in a photoshoot.

The single-car accident was a very frightening situation for Woods. His vehicle rolled over and first responders reportedly had to use the “jaws of life” hydraulic tool to free him from the wreckage before he was rushed to a local hospital for surgery. His representatives shared details of his injuries on Twitter, which included several broken bones as well as tissue and muscle damage.

Here’s hoping for a full recovery. It’s very much a career-threatening hurdle for Woods, 45, who is tied for the most PGA Tour wins and ranks second all-time in men’s major championships. He’s an even bigger titan in his sport than Brees is in football.

List