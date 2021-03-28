Report: Thunder waive Austin Rivers, who is expected to sign with Bucks

Logan Newman
·1 min read
The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived guard Austin Rivers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Rivers was acquired in a three-team deal with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. The guard, who had fallen out of New York’s rotation, was sent to the Thunder in a trade that netted the Sixers George Hill.

At 28 years old, Rivers does not fit into the Thunder’s timeline and would take playing time away from young guards who Oklahoma City is intent on giving more minutes to including Theo Maledon and Ty Jerome.

In the same vein as shutting down Al Horford for the season, the Thunder are prioritizing youth by waiving Rivers.

The nine-year NBA veteran is expected to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Charania. A career 3-point shooter of about 35%, Rivers can spread the floor and add a creation element to the Bucks’ depth as they make a postseason push.

Since 2016, Rivers has averaged 10.6 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 48.9% from 2 and 35.6% from 3 in 27.3 minutes per game. This season, he only appeared in 21 games, during which he averaged 7.3 points while shooting 36.4% from deep.

Rivers’ contract this season is worth $3.5 million. He had two non-guaranteed years remaining.

After cutting Rivers, the Thunder’s return for Hill is 23-year-old center Tony Bradley, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.

The Knicks acquired former Sixers forward Terrance Ferguson and center Vincent Poirer, the latter of whom was waived.

This post originally appeared on OKCThunderWire. Follow us on Facebook!

