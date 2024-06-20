Report: Thunder trade Josh Giddey to Bulls for Alex Caruso
The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The shocking deal ends Giddey’s three-year tenure with the Thunder. He’s fresh off his worst season as he adjusted from being a primary ball-handler to an off-ball fourth option.
The 21-year-old entered this offseason with a chance to be extended by OKC. That never materialized and Giddey will head to Chicago, where he gets a chance to return to a familiar role of being a point guard with the ball in his hands.
In 80 games last season, Giddey averaged 12.3 points on 47.5% shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He shot 33.7% from 3 on three attempts.
Meanwhile, Caruso strengthens the Thunder’s perimeter defense. The 30-year-old is a seamless fit for OKC and has been named to an All-Defensive Team for the last two seasons.
The 30-year-old has an expiring salary and will be owed $9.9 million next season. The Thunder hope to agree to a long-term extension with Caruso to make him part of their core.
In 71 games last season, Caruso averaged 10.1 points on 46.8% shooting, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shot 40.8% from 3 on 4.7 attempts.