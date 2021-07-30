Report: Thunder receive Wizards, Pistons draft picks from Rockets in trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded pick No. 16 to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Shortly after the deal was reported and the Rockets used the pick on Turkish center Alperen Sengun, more details of the trade came out.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the two first-round picks that Oklahoma City received in return come from the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.

According to the Rockets Wire, the Rockets owned one future pick from both teams. Here are the details of the picks and protections that have presumably been passed onto the Thunder:

2022 Pistons first-round pick (protections are top-16 in 2022, top-18 in 2023 and 2024, top-13 in 2025, top-11 in 2026, and top-9 in 2027; becomes second-round pick if still unconveyed at that time)

2023 Wizarrds first-round pick (protections are top-14 in 2023, top-12 in 2024, top-10 in 2025, and top-8 in 2026; becomes two second-round picks if still unconveyed at that time)

The Thunder traded pick No. 16 in 2021, but they still hold the 18th selection. They also hold picks 34, 36 and 55 in the second round, though they may trade some or all.

With pick No. 6, Oklahoma City selected Australian guard Josh Giddey.

