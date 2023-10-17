Report: Thunder acquire Kevin Porter Jr., two second-round picks; will waive Porter Jr.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Kevin Porter Jr. and two future second-round draft picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Thunder plan to immediately waive Porter Jr., who was previously not with the Rockets throughout training camp and preseason as he faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault.

In September, Porter Jr. was arrested for allegedly assaulting and strangling his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. He recently rejected a plea deal related to the arrest.

The Thunder will pay Porter Jr. the $16.9 million guaranteed money left of his current deal. The two second-round picks they acquired are a 2027 second-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 2028 second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Robinson-Earl and Oladipo on the move, the Thunder’s regular-season roster gets a bit clearer. This trade and subsequent release of Porter Jr. puts OKC’s roster at 19 players — 16 standard players and three two-way players.

The Thunder need to make one more roster decision in order to set their 18-man regular-season roster by the Oct. 25 season opener against the Chicago Bulls.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire