Report: Three Oklahoma players suspended for playoff semifinal vs. LSU

Ronnie Perkins leads Oklahoma with six sacks. And he won't reportedly play in the Peach Bowl. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 4 Oklahoma will reportedly be without a couple of key contributors in the Peach Bowl against No. 1 LSU.

According to Rivals’ Sooner Scoop, WR Trejan Bridges, DL Ronnie Perkins and RB Rhamondre Stevenson will be suspended for the playoff semifinal. It’s currently unclear as to why the players would be suspended for the game.

Multiple sources have confirmed to SoonerScoop that Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges have been suspended for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 18, 2019

Perkins is Oklahoma’s most impactful defensive lineman. He has a team-leading six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and ranks seventh on the team in tackles. Only LB Kenneth Murray has more tackles for loss than Perkins.

Stevenson has emerged as Oklahoma’s No. 2 running back behind Kennedy Brooks with Trey Sermon out for the season because of a knee injury. He scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 7.

When Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked about the status of Brooks and Stevenson on Wednesday, he only answered about Brooks.





Lincoln Riley: "I'm aware of the report that is out there. Unfortunately at this time I cannot comment on it."



He then later says that Kennedy Brooks will play. Asked about Rhamondre Stevenson, Riley says, "Kennedy Brooks will play."



Hm. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 18, 2019

Bridges has eight tackles as a special teams contributor and has seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Without Stevenson in the backfield, Oklahoma may have to rely even more on Jalen Hurts’ running ability. Stevenson is third on the team in carries (64) and rushing (516) with six touchdowns. No other healthy player for Oklahoma has more than nine carries in 2019 outside of Hurts, Brooks and Stevenson.

Oklahoma, 12-1, is currently a 14-point underdog to the No. 1 and 13-0 Tigers. Losing Perkins and Stevenson certainly won’t make bettors more confident in Oklahoma’s chances of pulling an upset.

The Sooners are at least having a decent first day to the early signing period, however. Oklahoma ranks No. 13 in Rivals’ team rankings as of midday Wednesday with 12 four-star commitments.

