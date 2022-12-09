Report: Three key Longhorns to skip Alamo Bowl game vs. Washington

Texas will enter its matchup vs. Washington in the Alamo Bowl without a few key contributors.

Inside Texas reports running backs Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown plan to skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The loss of the star running back duo of Robinson and Johnson is undoubtedly a big blow for Texas. The two combined for well over 2,300 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns.

The good news for the Longhorns is this gives the rest of the talents in the running back room a chance to shine. Jonathon Brooks, Keilan Robinson and Jaydon Blue are ready for the opportunity.

Not having Overshown creates a challenging task for Texas’ defense. Depth is not quite as strong at the linebacker position for the Longhorns. Expect to see a few unproven talents line up on that side of the ball.

