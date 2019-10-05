Report: Though now eligible, TE Ben Watson won't play Sunday vs. Redskins

The Patriots will not activate tight end Benjamin Watson for their game against the Redskins on Sunday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Patriots TE Benjamin Watson will not travel with the team to Washington and is out for the game tomorrow, per league source. He can be activated to the 53-man roster by Monday at 4 PM EST. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2019

Watson served an NFL-imposed four-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug and was eligible to play Sunday but the Patriots will wait at least another week. They had until 4 p.m. Saturday to decide whether to activate him. The 38-year-old signed with New England in the offseason. He began his career with the Pats from 2004-09.

No Watson leaves Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo at tight end. The Patriots have completed just four passes all season to that position as they seek to replace All-Pro Rob Gronkowski after his retirement.

