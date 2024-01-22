Report: Thomas Brown to have in-person interview with Titans on Monday

The Titans are getting into their second round of interview for their head coaching vacancy.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will have an in-person interview for the role on Monday.

Brown's first virtual interview was on Jan. 18.

Brown, 37, joined the Panthers staff as OC for the 2023 season after spending 2020-2022 with the Rams.

With the divisional round complete, teams may now conduct in-person interviews with coaches who are currently under contract with other teams.