Report: Thomas Brown joining Bears as pass game coordinator

Former Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown has found a new job.

The Bears hired Brown as their pass game coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Brown, 37, was voted the NFL’s No. 2 offensive coordinator in a recent NFLPA player poll.

He reunites with Shane Waldron, the new offensive coordinator in Chicago, after the two were on Sean McVay’s staff together in L.A. in 2020. Brown also was with the Rams in 2021 and 2022 before getting a shot as a coordinator last season with the Panthers.

Brown interviewed for the Titans' head coaching job and with the Steelers and Patriots for their offensive coordinator positions.