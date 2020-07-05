Report: Third Heat rotation player tests positive for coronavirus

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive for coronavirus. Then, a second Miami player tested positive.

And now a third.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

A third Miami Heat player has tested for positive COVID-19, a league source told the Miami Herald on Saturday.

both are rotation players, according to a source.

Those two players are in quarantine and the expectation is that those two players — and the 15 others on the team — will participate when the NBA resumes the season

Besides the three players, at least one Heat staffer has tested positive, according to a source.

Hopefully, there’s no outbreak within the team. There are plenty of opportunities for individuals to contract coronavirus in Florida. But the possibility of a team-wide outbreak caused the Heat to shut down their facility.

The Heat are scheduled to travel to Disney World on Wednesday. Before players pile into a bus, it will be paramount to assure nobody in the travelling party has coronavirus. This is one of the most dangerous times of the NBA’s restart plan.

If that goes smoothly, Miami can worry about other problems – like three rotation players, at the very least, being delayed in training.

