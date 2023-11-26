Report: There's a chance Aaron Rodgers practices "this week"

As the Jets keep moving closer to being done, Aaron Rodgers keeps moving closer to being back.

Even if there's no difference to be made by Rodgers's presence, he still seems to be determined to play.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rodgers could return to practice this week. Previously, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports pegged the potential return as December 2, which is both Saturday and Rodgers's 40th birthday.

The target for a return to game action continues to be Week 16, against the Commanders.

Although it makes so sense as to 2023, there's an argument to be made that Rodgers playing a couple of meaningless games this year will help for next year.

As long as he doesn't end up with another serious injury that derails his preparations for 2024. Which is possible behind the team's current offensive line.

Or maybe he won't play this year. Maybe this all just a way to keep everyone talking about Rodgers, at a time when there would be nothing to talk about.