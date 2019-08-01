Report: Theo Riddick to sign with Broncos

The Broncos will not have running back Theo Riddick with them at Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game, but it looks like he’ll be on the roster for their next preseason game.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Riddick is going to sign with the Broncos “barring the unexpected.” The deal is expected to get done later this week, so it may be a case of the team finalizing the details once they get back from Canton.

Riddick visited with the Saints in addition to the Broncos after being released by the Lions last month.

Riddick joins a backfield led by Phillip Lindsay. It also features Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker and Riddick’s arrival may not bode well for their bid for playing time. Riddick is likely ticketed for a role on passing downs and that could leave little work for others if Lindsay remains as productive as he was last year.