Report: Thaddeus Young signing three-year, $41M contract with Bulls

Thaddeus Young played a leading role on the tough and scrappy Pacers.

That’s the image the Bulls want.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $41 million deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2019





That’s a reasonable price for Young. He’s a nice all-around player, offensively and defensively.

But he plays power forward like Lauri Markkanen, one of Chicago’s top young players. That’s a complication. Still, they could be versatile enough to play together.

Young is also 31. I’m not sure how well he’ll maintain his productive the next few years. Will Young help the Bulls, who went 22-60 last year, win meaningfully before exiting his prime? The clock is ticking.

The Pacers seemed to know this was coming. They traded for T.J. Warren from the Suns around the draft.