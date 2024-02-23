Report: Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL

Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, is heading north of the border.

According to 3downnation.com, Thaddeus Moss has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.

The 25-year-old was undrafted by the NFL in 2020. He spent time with Washington in 2020 and the Bengals in 2021. He did not appear in a regular-season NFL game.

In 2023, he played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He had three catches for 38 yards and one touchdown for the Stallions.

Moss did not land on the roster of the Stallions or any other UFL team, which combined 16 USFL and XFL teams into eight.