Report: Texas WR commit Ryan Niblett visiting Houston this weekend

Texas wide receiver commit Ryan Niblett is taking a recruiting visit to Houston over the weekend.

The four-star pass catcher is one of the more dynamic prospects in the nation. Niblett is listed as the No. 13 player in the state of Texas and the No. 11 wide receiver overall by the 247Sports composite rankings. He has picked up offers from the likes of Texas, Alabama, USC and many others.

Niblett is one of two wideouts currently committed to Texas, along with five-star Cedric Baxter Jr., in the 2023 class.

Texas staff might be in for a recruiting battle down the stretch with Dana Holgerson and the Houston Cougars for the talented wider receiver.

The early signing period in college football is right around the corner on Dec. 21. The Longhorns look to close out strong on the recruiting front for the second straight season.

4-Star WR commit Ryan Niblett made a surprise visit to Houston this weekend, which the Texas staff was reportedly not made aware of beforehand. https://t.co/cvUPw1xEEY — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) December 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire