Report: Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson visited Texans

The Houston Texans aren’t ruling out the possibility of taking a dominant edge rusher with their No. 12 overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans brought in Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson for a visit at team facilities inside NRG Stadium Tuesday.

Wilson, an alumnus of West Rusk High School, generated 61 combined tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery through 10 games with Texas Tech last season.

Adding Wilson would give new coach DeMeco Ryans a young pass rusher to work with and become the dominant force off the edge in his defense.

Wilson also has a visit scheduled with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. The Bears are picking No. 9 overall.

