Report: Texas Tech football's Cam'Ron Valdez has name in transfer portal

Texas Tech football running back Cam'Ron Valdez has his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report late Friday by the Rivals network.

Valdez came to Tech as a blue-chip recruit from Rockdale and spent three seasons in the program. He redshirted in 2021, carried 18 times for 169 yards in 2022 and carried 40 times for 250 yards and his first touchdown in 2023. He missed the first two months of the 2022 season with patellar tendon and hamstring injuries.

His best performance came this season against Houston when Valdez ran six times for 111 yards and a TD in a 49-28 victory.

A Tech spokesman said Valdez will stay with the team through the Independence Bowl next week. The Red Raiders play California at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Valdez was highly recruited when he arrived, but he was stuck behind SaRodorick Thompson, who finished eighth on the Tech career rushing chart, and Tahj Brooks, the FBS's fourth-leading rusher this season.

The report of Valdez looking to leave sharpens the focus on an upcoming decision by Brooks to declare early for the NFL draft or stay with the Red Raiders for 2024. Brooks said after the Nov. 18 home finale he believed it was probably his last game at Jones AT&T Stadium. However, he's not publicly addressed his future since, and Tech coach Joey McGuire said Brooks went home last weekend to discuss his next move with his family. He has continued to practice with the team in preparation for the Independence Bowl.

Brooks has run for 1,443 yards this season, making the list of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award. He's been named first-team all-Big 12 by the conference's coaches, the USA TODAY Sports Network and, on Friday, The Associated Press media panel that covers the conference.

The Red Raiders have two true freshman running backs on scholarship, Anquan Willis from Wichita Falls Rider and JMaury Davis from Clarendon.

Texas Tech's running back Cam'Ron Valdez (0) runs with the ball against Houston in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Sept, 30, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

