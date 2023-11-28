Report: Texas Tech football receiver Myles Price expected to transfer

Texas Tech football slot receiver Myles Price is expected to have his name entered into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Tuesday by Matt Zenitz, a national college football reporter for 247Sports.

Price has spent his entire four-year college career with the Red Raiders, catching 160 passes for 1,746 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has more than 2,300 all-purpose yards.

A graduate of The Colony, Price topped 500 yards receiving in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons and has caught 43 passes for 410 yards and a career-high five touchdowns this year. He missed Tech's two most recent games, against Central Florida and Texas, with a shoulder injury.

Price also is the Red Raiders' punt-return man. He's averaged 21.78 yards on nine returns this season, which would be first in the FBS if he had enough returns to qualify.

The NCAA transfer portal provides a way to connect players seeking a transfer with coaches who are looking to help their rosters. It's open for a total of 45 days a year for undergraduate players. The dates this school year are Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 and April 16-30. Players who have graduated can have their names entered into the portal at any time.

Offensive guard Landon Peterson announced Monday he was having his name entered into the portal. Peterson started eight games in 2022, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and underwent surgery that sidelined him for spring practice. He played in 11 games this season, but mostly on the kicking unit and little on offense.

He's a fifth-year senior who exercised the COVID-bonus year option to play in 2024.

Texas Tech receiver Myles Price (1) celebrates a touchdown in the Red Raiders' 41-3 home victory on Sept. 16 against Tarleton State. Price is expected to have his name entered into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Tuesday.

