Report: Texas still very much in the Arch Manning pursuit as one school is dropped

There is a new era of Texas football in our midst under Steve Sarkisian and is trying his best to bring in the elite of the elite when it comes to recruits.

The Longhorns did a great job of that in 2022, as even after going 5-7 Texas was able to haul in the No. 5 recruiting class. The class also included a handful of really good transfers headlined by who is expected to be a quarterback prodigy in Quinn Ewers.

However, even with the addition of Ewers and another four-star quarterback in Maalik Murphy, the Longhorns are still pursuing another highly touted quarterback for the 2023 class in Arch Manning.

If that name sounds familiar it should, as Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli, and the grandson of Archie.

The Longhorns have reportedly been in good standing with Manning for a while now, and according to 247Sports are one of his top few schools.

A list that seemed to have shed a school recently, as Manning has removed Clemson from the list of contenders according to a recent 247Sports report.

The article explains that there is now a belief that since Clemson has been dropped out of the running, Manning’s final four consists of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas.

Adding Manning would be a huge addition for Texas, who will likely have Ewers for at least two years and then could transition to another top-ranked quarterback prospect in Manning. The youngest quarterback of the Manning clan is currently ranked as a five-star, and as the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class.

If Sarkisian could pull this off, it could be the first time Texas has had multiple elite quarterbacks on the roster dating back to Vince Young and Colt McCoy.

List