Report: Texas moves on from baseball coach David Pierce after eight seasons

The Texas Longhorns baseball program will be undergoing a change as they head to the SEC for the 2024-25 calendar.

The university opted to move on from David Pierce after eight seasons. He led the Longhorns to three College World Series appearances from 2018 to 2022. In 2021 Texas had their best finish (third-place tie) since the 2009 College World Series when they finished as the runner-up to the LSU Tigers.

Pierce finishes his run with the Longhorns after eight seasons with a combined record of 297-162 and 101-71 Big 12 record. Overall, with stops at Sam Houston State and Tulane along the way, Pierce is 494-271 with three College World Series appearances and four Super Regional appearances. All of which occurred on the Forty Acres. He also has three Big 12 titles under his belt.

Texas has fired eight-year Longhorn head baseball coach David Pierce this morning, a source has told me. Pierce is telling his team now. He had two years left on his contract. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) June 24, 2024

Texas and athletic director Chris Del Conte could look at a handful of big names such as current LSU head coach Jay Johnson or Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. Both candidates feel like longshots but with a big brand name like Texas, you might as well swing for the fences.

Longhorns Wire will continue to monitor the situation as a new head coach search begins.

