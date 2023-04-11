Report: Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart has returned to spring football practice

Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher received some fantastic news on Monday, as star wide receiver Evan Stewart has reportedly returned to practice in the final week of spring football after sustaining a mild ankle injury last month, just five days before the Aggies’ Maroon and White Spring Game on Saturday, April 15.

Stewart was pictured with a walking boot on a mutual friend’s post on social media in March, leading to questions regarding just how serious the image was, until Jimbo Fisher finally put the issue to bed, stating that Stewart’s injury was simply nothing to worry about going forward.

Just how quickly Stewart will assimilate himself into the offense the rest of the week is up to the coaching staff, but the hope is that he’s healthy enough to take part in the spring game due to the value of pre-season snaps with presumed starting quarterback Conner Weigman, who are both entering their sophomore campaigns while already developing notable chemistry late last season.

Update🚨: Evan Stewart returned to Texas A&M practice after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the spring #GigEm — College Football Headlines  (@CFBHEADLINES) April 11, 2023

In 2022, Evan Stewart accumulated 53 receptions for 549 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in 10 games.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire