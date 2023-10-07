Report: Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart seen in walking boot ahead of Alabama game

Update: As of 1:46 p.m. CT, Evan Stewart is dressed out and partaking in warm-ups ahead of kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT.

As Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) prepares to host No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) from Kyle Field, there is a bit more clarity around one of the Aggies’ most prominent players.

According to GigEm247’s Carter Karels, Evan Stewart was seen entering Kyle Field with a walking boot around his foot. Stewart’s status for Week 6 remained up in the air all week after the sophomore receiver suffered an apparent head and ankle injury during last week’s win over Arkansas. Stewart was forced to miss some time during that Week 5 victory.

While no official word has been given yet, it would be surprising to see Stewart try and play through an ankle injury that forced him to wear a boot leading up to kickoff.

If Stewart can’t go, he would join the likes of Conner Weigman (foot), Donovan Green (ACL), and Jardin Gilbert (shoulder) who are already ruled out for Saturday’s contest. Weigman and Green are out for the remainder of the season, while Gilbert remains sidelined indefinitely.

We will provide further updates as they develop ahead of Texas A&M’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff versus Alabama, from inside Kyle Field. The game will air on CBS.

