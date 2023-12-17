Report: Texas A&M TE Jake Johnson expected to join brother Max with transfer to North Carolina

On Dec. 17, 2021, LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson chose Texas A&M as his new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Now exactly two years later, Max has already departed College Station and his younger brother Jake appears to be joining him at his next destination.

According to a report from 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz, the “expectation” per a source is that Texas A&M sophomore tight end Jake Johnson will be transferring to North Carolina in the portal.

Max entered the portal for the second time in his career on Nov. 26. He quickly chose the Tar Heels as his next program, announcing the decision three days later.

Jake entered the portal for the first time on Dec. 6 and has yet to officially reveal his choice. If the younger Johnson brother does ultimately decide to transfer to Chapel Hill, he would enter a competition with a North Carolina representative for the most popular Jake Johnson in the state.

