Report: Texas A&M set to host 2025 4-star WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. this upcoming weekend

As the first month of 2024 begins to come to an end, the Texas A&M football program is starting to focus on recruiting graduates from the high school Class of 2025.

One of the top prospects from that class is reportedly visiting College Station this upcoming weekend. According to Aggies Today, 4-star wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. will be taking a trip to Aggieland at the end of this week.

Farrakhan is 6-foot, 170 pounds and attends The Woodlands High School in Texas. He currently has 23 offers and has yet to take an official visit according to 247Sports.

All of the heavy hitters in the SEC have already offered Farrakhan including the Aggies, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Other notable universities include Florida State, Houston, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, UTSA, Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern.

If Farrakhan chooses Texas A&M, he will be primarily instructed by head coach Mike Elko, offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach Collin Klein and co-offensive coordinator and wideouts coach Holmon Wiggins.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire