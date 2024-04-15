Following the departure of its top two offensive playmakers this offseason, the Texas A&M football team has been searching for junior quarterback Conner Weigman's next favorite target.

After choosing the Aggies in the transfer portal earlier this year, former Troy senior Jabre Barber figured to be in the mix to contribute immediately on offense and special teams as a wide receiver and returner. That hope has now been put on hold.

According to CBS Sports and 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz, "Barber has undergone surgery to repair a foot injury and is expected to miss several months," per sources.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has been looking for Weigman's new wide receiving weapon since junior wideout Evan Stewart departed Aggieland in the portal for the University of Oregon and Ainias Smith entered the 2024 NFL Draft.

The reported timeline of Barber being out "several months" is very ambiguous. While the injury is unfortunate, the timing of it is a positive as it gives the former Trojan over four months to recover before the season officially begins on August 31 against Notre Dame at Kyle Field.

“There is not a guaranteed role. It is about coming in and being your best. I know I am up to compete,” Barber told GigEm 247 in January. “I can be versatile. I can play in the slot, as well as the outside, motion out of the backfield. Or as a wide receiver, motioning over and pulling me to the end to where I can just work as a 1-on-1 player between me and the DB. "I can be all over the field, not just in the slot. I can do more than that and show my versatility.”

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Report: Texas A&M senior playmaker Jabre Barber 'to miss several months' with foot injury