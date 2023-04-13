Report: Texas A&M Safety Jacoby Mathews arrested by university police

It has been reported that Texas A&M sophomore safety Jacoby Mathews was arrested and charged with possession of under two ounces of a controlled substance on Tuesday, April 11 by A&M’s university police.

Mathews’s bond was set at $3,000, which he paid the same day and was subsequently released. At this time, this is all the information provided regarding his arrest. Mathews is entering his second full season with the Aggies as a member of the historic 2022 recruiting class, coming in as a five-star ranked safety prospect out of Ponchatoula High School in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, and the second-ranked safety in the 2022 cycle.

During the 2022 season, Mathews provided adequate depth behind safeties Demani Richardson and Jardin Gilbert, recording 25 tackles, 15 solo tackles, 3 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery, while his best game came against Florida on Nov. 5th of last year with 15 tackles and 9 solo tackles in the loss.

Expected to compete for even more snaps on defense in 2023, head coach Jimbo Fisher needs to make sure that this mistake will serve as a learning moment for a player with so much potential on the gridiron.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire