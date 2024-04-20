Report: Texas A&M is in the running for star Arizona State wide receiver

With the 2024 NFL Draft less than a week away, rumor season has begun to ramp up. In college football, the spring transfer portal has created tons of chatter regarding several starting players looking for a new collegiate home to compete for a championship in 2024.

For Texas A&M, new head coach Mike Elko's inaugural season has the potential to surprise nearly everyone in the country to judge the program based on past results, as the roster is stacked with talent and experience, starting with returning quarterback Conner Weigman.

However, with the departures of several wide receivers, including the reliable do-it-all Ainias Smith, the current receiver depth chart is talented but still like a playmaker that would make the Aggie's offense a consistent threat in SEC play.

With plenty of veterans now available in the portal, a surprising name entered on Friday afternoon. Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger is now looking for a new home next season after posting over 135 receptions and 1,500-plus receiving yards in his last two seasons in Tucson.

Interestingly enough, 247Sports' Chris Karpman has now reported that Alabama and Texas A&M are potential suitors for the talented pass catcher. Also, according to Karpman, Badger has been dealing with notable back soreness during the spring practice period but should be in full health going into the fall.

During his 2023 junior season with the Sun Devils, Badger hauled in 65 receptions, 713 yards, and three touchdowns on the year.

https://twitter.com/chriskarpman/status/1781437463980032288?s=61&t=66lwmK51cMCXMRWFoczVgg

Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Report: Texas A&M is in the running for star Arizona State wide receiver