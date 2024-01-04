Report: Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart to visit Oregon this weekend

The Oregon Ducks receivers’ room is a bit jam-packed right now, but there’s always room for more.

According to 247sports’ own Matt Zenitz, former Texas A&M Aggie wideout Evan Stewart is set to take a visit to Eugene this weekend.

Convincing Stewart to come to Oregon would be huge news for Dan Lanning and the Ducks. He was once the No. 1 receiving prospect when he was in high school before signing with the Aggies as a part of their No. 1 class back in 2021.

In his first two seasons, Stewart hasn’t disappointed, but his stats dropped a bit in his sophomore year. Stewart wasn’t the only player in College Station to have a down year in 2023, however.

The six-foot, 170-pounder has a total of 91 catches for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, he just had 38 catches for 514 yards and four scores in eight games.

If Stewart did come to Oregon, he would fit right in with the likes of Tez Johnson, Traeson Holden, Gary Bryant, Jr., Jurrion Dickey and more weapons for new quarterback Dillon Gabriel to choose from. Oregon might have the most potent passing back in the country with this addition.

Only time will tell.

