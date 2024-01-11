Report: Texas A&M will host 2024 5-Star WR and former Alabama commit this weekend

Following the semi-shocking retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the first domino dropped as 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams de-committed from the Crimson Tide on Wednesday night, and according to Rivals’ Landyn Rosow, Williams is set to visit Texas A&M this weekend.

Surprising? Well, think of the context, as new Aggies wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins recruited Williams after serving under Saban and the Tide from 2019-2023 and has likely kept in the content with many of Alabama’s 2024 offensive commits, and while some will accuse the Aggies of “tampering,” remember that due to Saban’s announcement, current players on the roster now have 30 extra days to enter the transfer portal.

According to 247Sports, Williams is currently positioned as the 10th-ranked player in the 2024 cycle, the 3rd-ranked wide receiver, and the 2nd-ranked player in Alabama, as Williams is coming off an elite 2023 senior season at Saraland (AL) High School, recording 72 receptions, 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns, including 261 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Williams is just a year removed from completely blowing up the stat sheet during his 2022 junior season, netting 1,641 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns, coupled with 700 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores.

