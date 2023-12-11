Report: Texas A&M will hire Duke AHC and RB coach Trooper Taylor

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has made another key hire during his transition period, as it’s been reported by 247Sports’ Adam Rowe and Aggies Today that Duke AHC and running back coach Trooper Taylor will become the third assistant under Elko during his two seasons in Durham (NC) to follow him to College Station.

Joining Ishmael Aristide (cornerbacks coach) and Adam Cushing (offensive line coach), Elko is prioritizing coaching continuity after two successful seasons at Duke, while Aristide also worked under Elko during his four seasons at Texas A&M as the program’s defensive coordinator (2018-2021).

From 2019-2023, Taylor served in various positions with the Blue Devils, including wide receivers and cornerbacks coaches during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Still, even more importantly, Taylor has consistently been named as one of the top recruiters in the country year after year, according to Rivals and 247Sports over the last decade.

SOURCE: Duke associate head coach and running backs coach Trooper Taylor will join Mike Elko at Texas A&M, source confirms. Taylor has served time in the SEC at Auburn (2009-2012). He recruited Eric Berry, Sammie Coates among others. Has 25 years of coaching experience. (1st/… pic.twitter.com/cCIFll83pc — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) December 11, 2023

After Elko’s departure, Taylor was unanimously named Dukes’ interim head coach due to his experience. He will likely become the go-to confident during Elko’s first season at the helm.

