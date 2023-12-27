Report: Texas A&M football team will be shorthanded for Texas Bowl versus No. 20 Oklahoma State

In the official last game of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station, Texas A&M will be shorthanded for the 2023 finale tonight in Texas.

The Aggies will be playing No. 20 Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston beginning at 8 p.m. CT. According to a report from GigEm247 reporter Carter Karels, “Texas A&M is expected to have no more than 55 scholarship players available to play.”

The depth chart is thin for the Aggies due to a multitude of reasons, beginning with the NCAA Transfer Portal and injuries. Sixteen Texas A&M players have entered the portal since it opened at the beginning of December and nine of those former Aggies have already found a new home.

Six Texas A&M players are out with season-ending injuries, including graduate student Ainias Smith. The talented wide receiver has a broken finger and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Dec. 8.

Karels also noted that without Smith, the Aggies will have a total of three scholarship receivers in uniform against the Cowboys. Interim head coach Elijah Robinson certainly has a challenge in front of him before departing for Syracuse.

Oklahoma State will be attempting to avenge a 24-21 loss to Texas A&M in the 2019 Texas Bowl. Given the fluctuation of the Aggies’ available players, even Cowboys coach Mike Gundy has “no idea” what to expect tonight.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire