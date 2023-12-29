Report: Texas A&M football team set to hire Patrick Dougherty from Duke as special teams coordinator

For the first time since 2017, the Texas A&M football program has a special teams coordinator.

According to a report from 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz, the Aggies are expected to hire Patrick Dougherty from Duke as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. Dougherty previously served in the same roles for new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko with the Blue Devils in 2022.

Before joining Elko in Durham, Dougherty coached special teams and tight ends at Ball State University from 2016 to 2021. He also displayed an ability to serve as associate head coach during his final season with the Cardinals.

Dougherty had an immediate impact at Duke, ranking in the top 25 nationally in blocked kicks, punt & kick return defense, respectively, and punt return average.

During his nearly six-season tenure in College Station, former Aggies leading man Jimbo Fisher did not have a special teams coordinator. Elko has shown that he’s quickly changing things at Kyle Field in more ways than one.

Following the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Texas A&M made several of Elko’s coaching hires official. Dougherty joins a staff that includes offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach Collin Klein, associate head coach & running backs coach Trooper Taylor, offensive line coach Adam Cushing, defensive coordinator & linebackers coach Jay Bateman, defensive backs coach Ishmael Aristide, defensive line coach Sean Spencer, director of strength & conditioning Tommy Moffitt and director of recruiting Derek Miller.

